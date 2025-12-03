© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, December 3, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published December 3, 2025 at 5:05 AM CST

— The State of Tennessee has officially appealed a judge’s November ruling that found the Tennessee National Guard deployment here unlawful.

— More than 1,000 families in Frayser may be reassigned to different schools by next fall.

— The Memphis Area Transit Authority is reporting a big boost in ridership since starting a “zero fare" test program in mid-November.

— Mississippi University for Women and DeSoto County Schools have formalized a new partnership creating eight career pathway programs and expanding dual enrollment options for local high school students.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
