WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, December 3, 2025

— The State of Tennessee has officially appealed a judge’s November ruling that found the Tennessee National Guard deployment here unlawful.

— More than 1,000 families in Frayser may be reassigned to different schools by next fall.

— The Memphis Area Transit Authority is reporting a big boost in ridership since starting a “zero fare" test program in mid-November.

— Mississippi University for Women and DeSoto County Schools have formalized a new partnership creating eight career pathway programs and expanding dual enrollment options for local high school students.

