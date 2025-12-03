WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, December 3, 2025
— The State of Tennessee has officially appealed a judge’s November ruling that found the Tennessee National Guard deployment here unlawful.
— More than 1,000 families in Frayser may be reassigned to different schools by next fall.
— The Memphis Area Transit Authority is reporting a big boost in ridership since starting a “zero fare" test program in mid-November.
— Mississippi University for Women and DeSoto County Schools have formalized a new partnership creating eight career pathway programs and expanding dual enrollment options for local high school students.
