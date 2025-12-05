WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, December 5, 2025

— About 22,000 runners will take to the streets of Memphis tomorrow morning for the 24th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

— A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation audit of the Memphis Police Department’s crime statistics yielded no real findings.

— The United States Postal Service has leased a more than 920,000-square-foot industrial building in southeast Memphis for a mail sorting operation.

— The Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board has approved façade designs and renovation plans for the restaurant Catherine and Mary’s and the brewery Soul & Spirits.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

