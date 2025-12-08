WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, December 8, 2025

— Memphis’ oldest continuously operating law firm, Apperson Crump, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

— Local investors have bought the Renaissance Center office building in East Memphis for $33.5 million.

— Republican US Sen. Marsha Blackburn has joined Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar in proposing legislation to help combat cargo theft.

— The Tennessee Department of Education has named Collierville Schools Principal Deanna Jones as the state’s Principal of the year.

— ESPN is reporting that the University of Memphis has found its new head football coach, Charles Huff.

