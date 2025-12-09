WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, December 9, 2025

— Federal prosecutors in Memphis have charged 15 members of a national drug-trafficking operation.

— Several major projects are ramping up in Lakeland heading into the new year.

— New information shows the prep work for Operation Viper ahead of the Memphis Task Force's arrival.

— The University of Memphis has officially announced Charles Huff as the new head football coach.

