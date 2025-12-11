WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, December 11, 2025

— Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton wants to expand school vouchers and ensure wealthy families can also get free state money for private school educations.

— Memphis in May International Festival has announced Ireland as its honored country for 2026.

— Memphis-Shelby County School officials want to transfer the Lucy Elementary campus to Millington’s school district over the summer.

— Cxffeeblack’s new flagship café has opened in a newly restored building in Mitchell Heights.

