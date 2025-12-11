© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, December 11, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:24 AM CST

— Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton wants to expand school vouchers and ensure wealthy families can also get free state money for private school educations.

— Memphis in May International Festival has announced Ireland as its honored country for 2026.

— Memphis-Shelby County School officials want to transfer the Lucy Elementary campus to Millington’s school district over the summer.

— Cxffeeblack’s new flagship café has opened in a newly restored building in Mitchell Heights.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
