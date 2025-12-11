Arts Agenda: ARTSweek spotlights local arts sector
It's ARTSweek! Beginning December 6 and continuing until December 14, ARTSmemphis will be spotlighting the importance of Memphis artists, arts organizations, and creative community.
You can always create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
Mark Edgar Stuart & The Blueshift Ensemble w/ special guests Bailey Bigger, Alexis Grace, & Infinity Stairs
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | December 11 | 7:30 PM
"Beloved Memphis singer-songwriter, Mark Edgar Stuart, joins The Blueshift Ensemble once again for their 4th Annual Christmas Show! It will be an unforgettable evening of songs, stories, symphonic sounds, and shenanigans. Special guests will include Alexis Grace with visuals by Infinity Stairs, plus a very special opening set by Bailey Bigger & Wyly Bigger."
at Orpheum Theatre | December 12 - 14
"Young Clara learns that the world is much larger and more splendid than she ever imagined after an unexpected adventure takes her to a fantasy world of dueling mice, magic Christmas trees, candy dreams, and beautiful dance. Featuring live music from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra playing the iconic Tchaikovsky score and exquisite sets and costumes."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about this beloved Memphis holiday tradition.
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Saturday, December 13 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
"In collaboration with Cazateatro and Opera Memphis, visit the Dixon to celebrate the holidays and learn about the Christmas traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean."
at First Congregational Church | Saturday, December 13 | 7:00 PM
"Memphis Matters is more than a performance. It’s a living space for courage, creativity, empathy, and shared humanity. Whether you choose to tell your story or bear witness, you will be a part of a collective experience like no other."
at Crosstown Theater | Sunday, December 14 | 6:00 PM
"Join Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum for Kafé Kirk, an ongoing jazz series in Crosstown Theater featuring musical and spiritual collaborations with special guest artists. This concert will feature jazz pianist and singer, Kandace Springs, and the opener will feature 2025 Essentially Ellington Champions, Central High School Jazz Band."
