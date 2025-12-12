WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, December 12, 2025

— A Houston-based developer plans to build a multi-billion-dollar, 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Downtown Memphis.

— Up to 3,000 Memphis-area children who receive needs-based prekindergarten might not have pre-K centers to go to in January.

— A federal food program providing summer meals to hundreds of thousands of Tennessee children needs approval from Governor Bill Lee by January 1 of next year, but it's unclear if the state will participate.

