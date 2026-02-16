© 2026 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, February 16, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:58 AM CST
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Tennessee’s House Republicans passed their version of a law allowing – but not requiring – the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

— As President Trump withdraws federal troops from some major cities, the Memphis Safe Task Force will keep its personnel for the time being.

— Gov. Bill Lee, along with business and legislative partners, is starting the process for a constitutional ban on state property taxes, though Tennesseans haven’t had them since 1949.

— Last week, prosecutors reached an agreement with Cornelius Smith, the final defendant charged in the 2021 shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

— Starting in October, Southwest Airlines will offer a nonstop flight to Austin, Texas.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
