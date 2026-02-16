WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, February 16, 2026

— Tennessee’s House Republicans passed their version of a law allowing – but not requiring – the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

— As President Trump withdraws federal troops from some major cities, the Memphis Safe Task Force will keep its personnel for the time being.

— Gov. Bill Lee, along with business and legislative partners, is starting the process for a constitutional ban on state property taxes, though Tennesseans haven’t had them since 1949.

— Last week, prosecutors reached an agreement with Cornelius Smith, the final defendant charged in the 2021 shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

— Starting in October, Southwest Airlines will offer a nonstop flight to Austin, Texas.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker