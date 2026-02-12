Arts Agenda: Love is in the air
at Germantown Community Library | Thursday, February 12 | 12:00 PM
"Treat your loved ones to a lunch break concert at Germantown Community Theatre with Iris musicians indulging audiences with love songs and music by French composers!"
at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One | On view through February 26
"It’s so easy to look at all that is wrong in our city, but WKNO’s A Memphis of Hope Art Show shares messages of what is “right” about where we live through the eyes of its artists. This art exhibition is a powerful testimony of this city’s impactful love for each other and the unity that is found in its neighbors."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Felicia Peat, WKNO’s Education and Outreach Manager, about the 3rd Annual A Memphis of Hope Art Show.
Concerts International presents World Class Chamber Music: Gary Schocker, flute & Jason Vieaux, guitar
at Harris Concert Hall | Friday, February 13 | 7:00 PM
"One of the finest flutists of his generation, Gary Schocker and Grammy-winner Jason Vieaux, elite among today’s classical guitarists will perform pieces both old and new."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Jason Vieaux about the program, which features works by Schocker, along with music by Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, and Béla Bartók.
at Ballet Memphis | Onstage Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15
"All original Ballet Memphis works, all in one night, Winter Mix is our annual signature repertory event. This season, choreographers explore different modes of storytelling with a variety of choreographic structures and aesthetics to create original works."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Artistic Director Steven McMahon and company artist and choreographer Emilia Sandoval about this celebration of the company’s creativity.
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, February 13 | 7:30 PM
"For the second year in a row, get ready for Lovers Night: an evening exploring platonic, romantic and familial love with Dj Nico and Qemist playing their favorite music. Bring your friends, family, or your special person and come and dance with us at the Green Room!"
at Metal Museum | Saturday, February 14 | 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Bring your Valentine and join us in the foundry to make a collaborative picture frame that reflects your relationship! Each pair will work together to craft a one-of-a-kind aluminum frame using a collage of your cherished belongings. Whether it's mementos from a memorable trip or tokens of affection that symbolize your love, bring personal items you hold dear to create a timeless treasure."
at Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Saturday, February 14 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM
"Enjoy live music and special dance genre showcases from local groups, along with food trucks, arts and crafts, games, and other hands-on activities throughout the afternoon. Family Day is a joyful way to experience the arts while learning about Memphis history and the powerful legacy of Stax Records."
