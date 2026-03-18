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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, March 18, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:33 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The White House says Memphis will be getting a visit from President Trump on March 23.

— Memphis’ declining population could soon affect state sales tax revenue allotted to the city.

— The Memphis Tigers have decided to retain head basketball coach Penny Hardaway despite finishing one of the worst seasons in the team’s history.

— Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time, the immersive experience being built in the old Mud Island River Museum, has a May 1 opening date for the initial phase of the three-part project.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom