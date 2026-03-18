WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, March 18, 2026

— The White House says Memphis will be getting a visit from President Trump on March 23.

— Memphis’ declining population could soon affect state sales tax revenue allotted to the city.

— The Memphis Tigers have decided to retain head basketball coach Penny Hardaway despite finishing one of the worst seasons in the team’s history.

— Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time, the immersive experience being built in the old Mud Island River Museum, has a May 1 opening date for the initial phase of the three-part project.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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