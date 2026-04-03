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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, April 3, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 3, 2026 at 4:02 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A bill that requires some Tennessee Sheriff’s departments to hold inmates sought by immigration enforcement for at least 48 hours beyond their normal release date advanced in the Tennessee Senate.

— Memphis rapper Pooh Sheisty and eight others have been arrested on federal kidnapping and robbery charges.

— The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Rural Health Care Center of Excellence has pledged nearly half a million dollars to support critical health services for rural counties in West Tennessee.

— The family of an inmate, Courtney Berry, who died at the Shelby County Jail in 2025 has filed suit in federal court.

— Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke was arrested Wednesday in Arkansas and charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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