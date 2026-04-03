WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, April 3, 2026

— A bill that requires some Tennessee Sheriff’s departments to hold inmates sought by immigration enforcement for at least 48 hours beyond their normal release date advanced in the Tennessee Senate.

— Memphis rapper Pooh Sheisty and eight others have been arrested on federal kidnapping and robbery charges.

— The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Rural Health Care Center of Excellence has pledged nearly half a million dollars to support critical health services for rural counties in West Tennessee.

— The family of an inmate, Courtney Berry, who died at the Shelby County Jail in 2025 has filed suit in federal court.

— Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke was arrested Wednesday in Arkansas and charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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