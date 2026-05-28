Arts Agenda: A summer of secrets, soul, and jazz
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Thursday, May 28 | 6:00 PM
"Join [Dixon] for a thrilling evening of mystery and intrigue in the Dixon gardens. Can you solve the mystery? Your ticket includes two complimentary beverages (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and light refreshments."
"Join [Dixon] for a thrilling evening of mystery and intrigue in the Dixon gardens. Can you solve the mystery? Your ticket includes two complimentary beverages (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and light refreshments."
Memphis Listening Lab x Crosstown Arts presents Summer of Soul Movie with Oscar Winning Producer Joseph Patel
at Crosstown Theater | Thursday, May 28 | 6:00 PM
"As a kickoff to Record Exchange Weekend 2026 and as part of the Crosstown Arts Film Series, Memphis Listening Lab and Crosstown Arts presents the Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The screening is followed by a live Q&A with Academy Award winning producer Joseph Patel."
"As a kickoff to Record Exchange Weekend 2026 and as part of the Crosstown Arts Film Series, Memphis Listening Lab and Crosstown Arts presents the Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The screening is followed by a live Q&A with Academy Award winning producer Joseph Patel."
at GPAC | Friday, May 29 | 6:00 PM
"Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning nearly three decades, Denise Thimes has truly been one of the most cherished voices of modern jazz... Jazz in the Box gives you an opportunity to get up close and personal with live jazz."
"Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning nearly three decades, Denise Thimes has truly been one of the most cherished voices of modern jazz... Jazz in the Box gives you an opportunity to get up close and personal with live jazz."
at Orange Mound Library | Saturday, May 30 | 1:00 PM
"Memphis leaders share real strategies for career growth, innovation, navigating change, and leveraging AI to create opportunity... This free experience also includes networking opportunities, refreshments, and giveaways, creating a space not just to learn — but to connect and engage with others who are serious about growth."
"Memphis leaders share real strategies for career growth, innovation, navigating change, and leveraging AI to create opportunity... This free experience also includes networking opportunities, refreshments, and giveaways, creating a space not just to learn — but to connect and engage with others who are serious about growth."
at Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through May 30
"[Savannah's] artistic expression has gone through many phases over the years resulting in a highly personal approach and perspective. She is never content with standing still and is always looking for her next travel inspiration to fuel her next painting series."
"[Savannah's] artistic expression has gone through many phases over the years resulting in a highly personal approach and perspective. She is never content with standing still and is always looking for her next travel inspiration to fuel her next painting series."
at Flyway Brewing Company | Saturday, May 30 | 8:00 PM
"Flyway Comedy Club showcases the funniest touring and local underground comedians we can find the last Saturday of every month, and this month, we're excited to have St. Louis-based comics Jeremy Hellwig & Milly McDermott (Moontower, SF Sketchfest) closing out our last show before we take a summer hiatus."
"Flyway Comedy Club showcases the funniest touring and local underground comedians we can find the last Saturday of every month, and this month, we're excited to have St. Louis-based comics Jeremy Hellwig & Milly McDermott (Moontower, SF Sketchfest) closing out our last show before we take a summer hiatus."
at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Sunday, May 31 | 3:00 PM
"A highly anticipated culminating performance which features more than 300 students from the Collage Dance Conservatory who train in ballet, tap, modern, jazz and West African dance."
"A highly anticipated culminating performance which features more than 300 students from the Collage Dance Conservatory who train in ballet, tap, modern, jazz and West African dance."