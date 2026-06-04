WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 4, 2026

— Though the State of Tennessee Comptroller’s office has ordered a three-cent reduction in the basic county property tax rate due to increased property values, the Shelby County Commission’s Budget Committee says it’s considering keeping the current tax rate as is.

— Tuition will be going up at the University of Memphis and President Bill Hardgrave will be getting a $100,000 performance bonus.

— Memphis-based Ducks Unlimited, a leading wildlife conservation nonprofit, has completed a 7-year fundraising campaign that raised $4 billion for wetlands preservation in North America.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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