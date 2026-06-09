WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 9, 2026

— A Memphis Animal Services officer has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police found 17 abused and neglected dogs at his south Memphis home.

— A Memphis advisory board has finalized a list of where they’d like to see xAI tax revenue go.

— New Jersey-based developer UMH Properties Inc. is planning its third residential community in Memphis called Memphis Jazz.

— The once thriving Blue Monkey bar in Midtown is closing after nearly three decades.

— On today’s Memphis City Council agenda, Mayor Paul Young’s nearly $900 million operating budget and a $106 million capital budget nears final approval.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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