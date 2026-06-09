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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 9, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:40 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A Memphis Animal Services officer has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police found 17 abused and neglected dogs at his south Memphis home.

— A Memphis advisory board has finalized a list of where they’d like to see xAI tax revenue go.

— New Jersey-based developer UMH Properties Inc. is planning its third residential community in Memphis called Memphis Jazz.

— The once thriving Blue Monkey bar in Midtown is closing after nearly three decades.

— On today’s Memphis City Council agenda, Mayor Paul Young’s nearly $900 million operating budget and a $106 million capital budget nears final approval.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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