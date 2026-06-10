WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 10, 2026
— Plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new congressional maps dropped their case.
— DeSoto County residents have files a class action lawsuit against Space X, formerly XAI, alleging that noise from its natural gas plant on Stanton Road has adversely affected the quality of life in the area.
— The Community Redevelopment Agency, working with a pair of developers, is moving forward with the first phase of Smokey City Market, a $70 million project.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
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