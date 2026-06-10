WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 10, 2026

— Plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new congressional maps dropped their case.

— DeSoto County residents have files a class action lawsuit against Space X, formerly XAI, alleging that noise from its natural gas plant on Stanton Road has adversely affected the quality of life in the area.

— The Community Redevelopment Agency, working with a pair of developers, is moving forward with the first phase of Smokey City Market, a $70 million project.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker