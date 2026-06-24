WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 24, 2026

— SpaceX has told City of Memphis leadership it will restart work on its stalled water recycling facility by the beginning of 2027.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s Doug McGowen said Tuesday that he will propose a new “Demand Charge” for industries that require heavy water usage.

— After years of multimillion-dollar add-ons, the expansion of the Arlington High School campus might finally be complete with the opening of a new $10 million football practice facility.

— Recent Collierville High School graduate Hayden Cooper was honored in New York Monday at the National High School Musical Theater Awards.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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