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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 24, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:07 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— SpaceX has told City of Memphis leadership it will restart work on its stalled water recycling facility by the beginning of 2027.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s Doug McGowen said Tuesday that he will propose a new “Demand Charge” for industries that require heavy water usage.

— After years of multimillion-dollar add-ons, the expansion of the Arlington High School campus might finally be complete with the opening of a new $10 million football practice facility.

— Recent Collierville High School graduate Hayden Cooper was honored in New York Monday at the National High School Musical Theater Awards.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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