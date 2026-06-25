WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 25, 2026

— A group of doctors is challenging a revised state law requiring children to prove legal status before accessing life-saving care.

— Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his team intend to seek an independent autopsy for the body of one-year-old Kohen Wiley, who was shot by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Senatobia Walmart on June 14.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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