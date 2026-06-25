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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 25, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:58 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A group of doctors is challenging a revised state law requiring children to prove legal status before accessing life-saving care.

— Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his team intend to seek an independent autopsy for the body of one-year-old Kohen Wiley, who was shot by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Senatobia Walmart on June 14.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom