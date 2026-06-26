WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 26, 2026

— A federal judge has ruled in favor of DeSoto County in a lawsuit alleging that the county’s 2022 election maps diluted Black voting power in violation of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

— State appointees to a new Memphis-Shelby County Schools oversight board will meet today to discuss whether to hire an attorney and executive director.

— Recent results from state assessment tests, known as the TCAPS, show Memphis-Shelby County Schools third-graders have made gains in reading proficiency.

— Officials say a recent series of bomb threats made at 40 zoos across the country included one made in April at the Memphis Zoo.

— The Memphis City Council has approved a $5 million loan for AutoZone Park renovations, two weeks after councilmembers questioned the spending.

— Libro, the popular restaurant inside Novel bookstore, will open a second location in the future Memphis Art Museum Downtown.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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