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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 26, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:58 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A federal judge has ruled in favor of DeSoto County in a lawsuit alleging that the county’s 2022 election maps diluted Black voting power in violation of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

— State appointees to a new Memphis-Shelby County Schools oversight board will meet today to discuss whether to hire an attorney and executive director.

— Recent results from state assessment tests, known as the TCAPS, show Memphis-Shelby County Schools third-graders have made gains in reading proficiency.

— Officials say a recent series of bomb threats made at 40 zoos across the country included one made in April at the Memphis Zoo.

— The Memphis City Council has approved a $5 million loan for AutoZone Park renovations, two weeks after councilmembers questioned the spending.

— Libro, the popular restaurant inside Novel bookstore, will open a second location in the future Memphis Art Museum Downtown.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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