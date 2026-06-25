Arts Agenda: Whet Thursday, Super Saturday, and everything in-between
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Metal Museum | Thursday, June 25 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM
"Whet Thursdays are free monthly events on the last Thursday of the month, where you can enjoy free admission to the Museum, live entertainment, hands-on activities, metalsmithing demos, and craft cocktails on our beautiful riverside bluff grounds. BEATS ON THE BLUFF will feature WYXR DJs Rhinestone and South Memphis Jeff, joined by Peabody Rooftop DJ A.D."
"Whet Thursdays are free monthly events on the last Thursday of the month, where you can enjoy free admission to the Museum, live entertainment, hands-on activities, metalsmithing demos, and craft cocktails on our beautiful riverside bluff grounds. BEATS ON THE BLUFF will feature WYXR DJs Rhinestone and South Memphis Jeff, joined by Peabody Rooftop DJ A.D."
at Beale Street Landing | Thursday, June 25 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"Sip, socialize, and stay golden on the riverfront. A FREE golden-hour social featuring live music, local food and drink for purchase, and a front-row seat to the sunset. Featuring music by Julia Magness, presented by South Main Sounds."
"Sip, socialize, and stay golden on the riverfront. A FREE golden-hour social featuring live music, local food and drink for purchase, and a front-row seat to the sunset. Featuring music by Julia Magness, presented by South Main Sounds."
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through September 27
"Pacheco’s final artworks vary in their levels of abstraction, mirroring the experiences of people emerging from buildings or the subway as they begin to walk through New York City; at first, there is a blur of movement all around them, but eventually they center themselves in the new environment and their eyes focus on more specific things."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Debbie Pacheco about her art and her unique process of combining digital photography and image manipulation with painting and wax.
"Pacheco’s final artworks vary in their levels of abstraction, mirroring the experiences of people emerging from buildings or the subway as they begin to walk through New York City; at first, there is a blur of movement all around them, but eventually they center themselves in the new environment and their eyes focus on more specific things."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Debbie Pacheco about her art and her unique process of combining digital photography and image manipulation with painting and wax.
at The Galleries at Crosstown Arts | Friday, June 26 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
"The opening reception of three new exhibitions at Crosstown Arts, featuring works by Barbara Penn, George Edward Walker, and Romain Collin in collaboration with filmmaker Matthew Palmer."
"The opening reception of three new exhibitions at Crosstown Arts, featuring works by Barbara Penn, George Edward Walker, and Romain Collin in collaboration with filmmaker Matthew Palmer."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, June 27 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
"This fun, music-inspired workshop invites kids to decorate their own small vinyl records using paint and paint markers, transforming them into vibrant works of art."
"This fun, music-inspired workshop invites kids to decorate their own small vinyl records using paint and paint markers, transforming them into vibrant works of art."
at TheatreWorks @ The Evergreen | Saturday, June 27 | 7:00 PM
"LoneTree Live will bring together 6 writers, 6 directors and 24 actors from the local creative community to produce 6 short plays that are written and rehearsed in 24 hours. This ultimate creative challenge is set to be presented for one night only."
Checking on the Arts: Producers Amy Rush and Courtney Sage join Kacky Walton to talk about this unique event.
"LoneTree Live will bring together 6 writers, 6 directors and 24 actors from the local creative community to produce 6 short plays that are written and rehearsed in 24 hours. This ultimate creative challenge is set to be presented for one night only."
Checking on the Arts: Producers Amy Rush and Courtney Sage join Kacky Walton to talk about this unique event.
at Overton Park Shell | Saturday, June 27 | 7:30 PM
"Stax Music Academy inspires young people and enhances their academic, cognitive, performance, and leadership skills by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of Stax Records."
"Stax Music Academy inspires young people and enhances their academic, cognitive, performance, and leadership skills by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of Stax Records."