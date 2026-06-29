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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 29, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:25 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young made personnel changes in his administration last week, replacing his Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and the city’s Chief Engineer all in the same day.

— A federal judge has ruled against the Trump Administration’s recent effort to censor Black history in America’s national parks.

— The developer restoring Memphis’ historic Sterick Building plans to turn one Downtown corner into a public market that could help neighborhood growth and strengthen the local food economy.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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