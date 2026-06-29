WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 29, 2026

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young made personnel changes in his administration last week, replacing his Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and the city’s Chief Engineer all in the same day.

— A federal judge has ruled against the Trump Administration’s recent effort to censor Black history in America’s national parks.

— The developer restoring Memphis’ historic Sterick Building plans to turn one Downtown corner into a public market that could help neighborhood growth and strengthen the local food economy.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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