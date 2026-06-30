WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 30, 2026

— Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

— A water main break at 201 Poplar could keep the county’s Criminal Justice Center closed until later this week.

— The Overton Park Conservancy is seeking public feedback on future enhancements to portions of the 300-acre Memphis park.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker