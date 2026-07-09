WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 9, 2026
— Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower joined other state leaders in Nashville Wednesday to release the final results of a major forensic audit of Memphis Shelby-County Schools.
— Another person was shot and killed by a member of the Memphis Safe Task Force Wednesday morning.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
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