WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 10, 2026

— The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leadership is now calling infrastructure problems at the jail a “life safety crisis.”

— IKEA wants to change the name of the street it formerly occupied.

— Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee are all participating in sales tax holidays this year, aimed at back-to-school shopping. Mississippi’s starts this weekend.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker