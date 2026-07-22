WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 22, 2026

— The Station, an East Memphis liquor store at the center of a long-running zoning dispute, will not face another round of hearings.

— No charges will be brought against Memphis Safe Task Force members in a May shooting death.

— Local tech education nonprofit CodeCrew has received a million dollar grant from artificial intelligence research company Anthropic.

— A new program called the Family Empowerment Initiative will increase services for families in the wake of a behavioral or mental health crisis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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