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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 22, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 22, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— The Station, an East Memphis liquor store at the center of a long-running zoning dispute, will not face another round of hearings.

— No charges will be brought against Memphis Safe Task Force members in a May shooting death.

— Local tech education nonprofit CodeCrew has received a million dollar grant from artificial intelligence research company Anthropic.

— A new program called the Family Empowerment Initiative will increase services for families in the wake of a behavioral or mental health crisis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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