WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 28, 2026

— A portion of Tennessee Highway recently dedicated to conservative activist Charlie Kirk is now being changed after an outcry from Vietnam Veterans.

— Rodney Baber Park in North Memphis, connected to the Wolf River Greenway, recently reopened after a years-long revitalization.

— Renovations to the Historic Daisy Theater, commonly known as the Old Daisy, are now underway after the venue was closed in 2025 due to an electrical fire that damaged much of the interior.

— Early voting ahead of the August 6 election continues through Saturday.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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