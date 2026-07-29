WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 29, 2026

— As the Memphis Zoo continues its $250 million fundraising campaign, the family of the late FedEx founder Fred Smith has pledged a $50 million matching donation.

— Under a new Tennessee law, teens buying nicotine or hemp products now face steeper consequences.

— As FedEx continues to streamline package delivery across networks in the US, the company is closing six facilities across New York.

— DeSoto County Judge Celeste Wilson has been appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

— The Orpheum Theatre is adding three more shows to its season, making a total of ten productions in the coming year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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