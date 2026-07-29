WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 29, 2026
— As the Memphis Zoo continues its $250 million fundraising campaign, the family of the late FedEx founder Fred Smith has pledged a $50 million matching donation.
— Under a new Tennessee law, teens buying nicotine or hemp products now face steeper consequences.
— As FedEx continues to streamline package delivery across networks in the US, the company is closing six facilities across New York.
— DeSoto County Judge Celeste Wilson has been appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
— The Orpheum Theatre is adding three more shows to its season, making a total of ten productions in the coming year.
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