WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 11, 2026

— A federal court has ruled that the Tennessee Valley Authority broke the law when moving forward with new a gas plant near Knoxville.

— Newly elected Shelby County Commissioner Will Richardson was arrested and jailed Wednesday, which was his first day on the job.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young has paused a plan to extend Paul R. Lowry Road, which has been in the planning since 2017.

— Memphis wresting hall-of-famer Superstar Bill Dundee has died at age 82.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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