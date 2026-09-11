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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 11, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:16 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A federal court has ruled that the Tennessee Valley Authority broke the law when moving forward with new a gas plant near Knoxville.

— Newly elected Shelby County Commissioner Will Richardson was arrested and jailed Wednesday, which was his first day on the job.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young has paused a plan to extend Paul R. Lowry Road, which has been in the planning since 2017.

— Memphis wresting hall-of-famer Superstar Bill Dundee has died at age 82.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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