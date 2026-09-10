Arts Agenda: The sounds of Memphis music
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Overton Park Shell | Thursday, September 10 - Sunday, September 13
"The Overton Park Shell 90th Birthday Weekend will present back-to-back days featuring unique collaborations as Memphis comes together to pay tribute to the legacy of our historic stage."
— Shell Yeah! Benefit Series Presents Booker T. Jones | Thursday, September 10 | 7:00 PM
— Birthday Picnic ft. Memphis Youth Symphony | Friday, September 11 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM
— Sounds of the Shell - 9 Decades of Delight | Saturday, September 12 | 7:00 PM
— The Gathering ft. Evvie Mckinney | Sunday, September 13 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM
— Memphis Studio Superset | Sunday, September 13 | 7:00 PM
Checking on the Arts: Jeff Hulett talks with Kacky Walton about the Shellebration, which kicks off with Memphis legend Booker T. Jones followed by a weekend of free concerts celebrating 90 years of musical memories.
"The Overton Park Shell 90th Birthday Weekend will present back-to-back days featuring unique collaborations as Memphis comes together to pay tribute to the legacy of our historic stage."
— Shell Yeah! Benefit Series Presents Booker T. Jones | Thursday, September 10 | 7:00 PM
— Birthday Picnic ft. Memphis Youth Symphony | Friday, September 11 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM
— Sounds of the Shell - 9 Decades of Delight | Saturday, September 12 | 7:00 PM
— The Gathering ft. Evvie Mckinney | Sunday, September 13 | 12:00 - 3:00 PM
— Memphis Studio Superset | Sunday, September 13 | 7:00 PM
Checking on the Arts: Jeff Hulett talks with Kacky Walton about the Shellebration, which kicks off with Memphis legend Booker T. Jones followed by a weekend of free concerts celebrating 90 years of musical memories.
MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | Friday, September 11 - Sunday, September 13
"We've got so much more than just watching movies. Between screenings, families can enjoy hands-on activities, filmmaking workshops, crafts, filmmaker Q&As, and plenty of opportunities to play, create, and connect with other movie-loving families."
"We've got so much more than just watching movies. Between screenings, families can enjoy hands-on activities, filmmaking workshops, crafts, filmmaker Q&As, and plenty of opportunities to play, create, and connect with other movie-loving families."
at The Harrell Theater | September 11 - 20
"THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the tale of a young postulant who is dispatched from the local abbey to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing relationship with the children, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain."
"THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the tale of a young postulant who is dispatched from the local abbey to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing relationship with the children, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain."
presented by Opera Memphis | Through September 30
"Opera Memphis has delivered a solid month of free public events throughout the city for over a decade with the "30 Days of Opera" program, singing for over half a million Memphians in hundreds of locations."
— 30 Days of Opera at Court Square Food Trucks | Thursday, September 10 | 12:00 - 1:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at Overton Square | Friday, September 11 | 7:00 - 8:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at The Germantown Festival | Saturday, September 12 | 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM & 2:00 - 4:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at Overton Shell's 90th Anniversary Concert | Saturday, September 12 | 7:00 - 8:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at the Central Gardens Home Tour | Sunday, September 13 | 2:30 - 4:00 PM
** 30 Days of Opera at WKNO | Friday, September 18 | 12:00 PM
Listen live at 91.1 Memphis, 90.1 Jackson, wknofm.org, or on the WKNO & NPR apps
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the now-iconic performance series.
"Opera Memphis has delivered a solid month of free public events throughout the city for over a decade with the "30 Days of Opera" program, singing for over half a million Memphians in hundreds of locations."
— 30 Days of Opera at Court Square Food Trucks | Thursday, September 10 | 12:00 - 1:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at Overton Square | Friday, September 11 | 7:00 - 8:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at The Germantown Festival | Saturday, September 12 | 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM & 2:00 - 4:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at Overton Shell's 90th Anniversary Concert | Saturday, September 12 | 7:00 - 8:00 PM
— 30 Days of Opera at the Central Gardens Home Tour | Sunday, September 13 | 2:30 - 4:00 PM
** 30 Days of Opera at WKNO | Friday, September 18 | 12:00 PM
Listen live at 91.1 Memphis, 90.1 Jackson, wknofm.org, or on the WKNO & NPR apps
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the now-iconic performance series.