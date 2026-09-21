WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 21, 2026

— As Memphis Mayor Paul Young looks ahead at next year’s reelection campaign, he is also facing growing criticism over his stance on Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI.

— September is Asthma Peak Month, and health officials say extreme heat can make symptoms worse for people with asthma.

— The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will have free admission all this week as the institution plans to permanently close the historic Overton Park building.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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