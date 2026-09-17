Arts Agenda: Mrs. Peacock at the Cooper-Young Festival with a cello

in the Cooper-Young neighborhood | Saturday, September 19 | 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

"In its 38th year, this event has grown tremendously and is one of Memphis' most highly attended Festivals. This year, over 130,000 guests will enjoy an appealing mix of art, music and crafts presented by over 435 artisans from around the country. The Cooper Young Festival is a true celebration of the arts, people, culture and Memphis heritage."