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Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Mrs. Peacock at the Cooper-Young Festival with a cello

By Sarah Leach,
Nick Newsom
Published September 17, 2026 at 8:18 AM CDT

Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Dance in 30
at Ballet Memphis | Thursday, September 17 & Friday, September 18
"This DI30 features the revival of Sa Voix by rehearsal director Julie Niekrasz. This work is inspired by the history of the romantic style tutu and highlights the artistry and technical skill of our company artists. The program also features Being Here With Other People by Artistic Director Steven McMahon a work that celebrates the joy of dancing with friends."
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Clue
at Orpheum Theatre | Onstage through September 20
"Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist."
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The Cooper-Young Festival 2026
in the Cooper-Young neighborhood | Saturday, September 19 | 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
"In its 38th year, this event has grown tremendously and is one of Memphis' most highly attended Festivals. This year, over 130,000 guests will enjoy an appealing mix of art, music and crafts presented by over 435 artisans from around the country. The Cooper Young Festival is a true celebration of the arts, people, culture and Memphis heritage."
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Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky’s 4th
at the Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Saturday, September 19 | 7:30 PM
* WKNO-FM will stream this performance live *

at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, September 20 | 2:30 PM
"Robert Moody conducts a performance featuring cellist Bryan Cheng in Mason Bates’ Cello Concerto, followed by Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, a sweeping work filled with emotion, power and resilience."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this landmark anniversary season.
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Arts Agenda Local Events
Sarah Leach
Director of External Affairs and Communications at ARTSmemphis
See stories by Sarah Leach
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom