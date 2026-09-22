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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 22, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:06 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— A lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the Memphis Safe Task Force’s use of Tennessee’s so-called Halo Law will be heard in federal court.

— SpaceXAI is hiring more than 100 people at its Memphis and Southaven facilities.

— Hernandez Govan, a man acquitted in the murder of rapper Young Dolph last June, now faces up to two years in prison on charges stemming from a domestic incident.

— A Memphis woman, Maria Zoccola, has won the 2026 Tennessee Book Award for her book of poetry, Helen of Troy, 1993: Poems.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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