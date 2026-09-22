WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 22, 2026

— A lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the Memphis Safe Task Force’s use of Tennessee’s so-called Halo Law will be heard in federal court.

— SpaceXAI is hiring more than 100 people at its Memphis and Southaven facilities.

— Hernandez Govan, a man acquitted in the murder of rapper Young Dolph last June, now faces up to two years in prison on charges stemming from a domestic incident.

— A Memphis woman, Maria Zoccola, has won the 2026 Tennessee Book Award for her book of poetry, Helen of Troy, 1993: Poems.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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