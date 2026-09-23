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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 23, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 23, 2026 at 6:32 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Two Ole Miss Students were found dead in separate incidents on Monday.

— Newly elected Shelby County Clerk La Sonya Hall said Tuesday that her office is about halfway through a backlog of thousands of car titles and vehicle registrations left by former clerk Wanda Halbert.

— A University of Memphis professor was awarded a $125,000 research grant by the Memphis Area Transit Authority to study the system’s asset management.

— Two Memphians have been selected to sit on the newly created Tennessee Music Advisory Council: DeMarcus Suggs, director of creative and cultural economy for the City of Memphis, and Elizabeth Cawein, founder and executive director of Music Export Memphis.

— In Mississippi, a grand jury found there was not enough credible evidence to indict anyone in the death of Nolan Wells, a teenager found dead off the Mississippi coast last July.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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