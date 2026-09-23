WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 23, 2026

— Two Ole Miss Students were found dead in separate incidents on Monday.

— Newly elected Shelby County Clerk La Sonya Hall said Tuesday that her office is about halfway through a backlog of thousands of car titles and vehicle registrations left by former clerk Wanda Halbert.

— A University of Memphis professor was awarded a $125,000 research grant by the Memphis Area Transit Authority to study the system’s asset management.

— Two Memphians have been selected to sit on the newly created Tennessee Music Advisory Council: DeMarcus Suggs, director of creative and cultural economy for the City of Memphis, and Elizabeth Cawein, founder and executive director of Music Export Memphis.

— In Mississippi, a grand jury found there was not enough credible evidence to indict anyone in the death of Nolan Wells, a teenager found dead off the Mississippi coast last July.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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