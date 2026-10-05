WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 5, 2026

— The man who created Tennessee’s lethal injection protocols, Frank Strada, is stepping down at the Department of Correction after a second failed execution this year.

— Today is the last day to register to vote ahead of the November 3 election.

— Voting rights advocates, community organizations, and residents packed Mississippi’s state capitol last week for a final hearing on a possible mid-decade congressional redistricting.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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