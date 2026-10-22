WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 22, 2026

— Two state legislators from Memphis are vying for Congress based partially on their track record on sensitive environmental issues, as Rep. Justin J. Pearson and Sen. Brent Taylor take a stance on wetlands and data centers.

Learn more: Data centers and wetlands: where Tennessee's District 9 candidates stand on the environment

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