— Memphis Mayor Paul Young has formally launched his reelection campaign, about nine months ahead of the City of Memphis elections in October of 2027.

— The former head of the University of Memphis Foundation has filed a lawsuit after being fired last November.

— The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Advisory Board approved a capital master plan Friday for their campuses statewide.

— A nationwide charter bus tech company, CharterUP, is expanding with new offices in Memphis and Southaven.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker