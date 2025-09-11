Arts Agenda: Colorful, vibrant, and surprising

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Exhibiting Artist Talks: Bleeding Together, [Fe]atured Ar[Ti]sts, and Zen on the Installment Plan at The Galleries at Crosstown Arts

Thursday, September 11 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Details

"Join us for a special evening with exhibiting artists Alexandra Rose, Anthony George, Tad Lauritzen Wright, Andres Arauz, and Abby Meyers as they discuss their current work on view at Crosstown Arts.

This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from the artists about their processes, inspirations, and the ideas behind their exhibitions."

Concerts in The Grove: Amy LaVere at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Thursday, September 11 | 6:30 - 8:00 PM | Details

"An artist at the top of her craft, singer-songwriter Amy LaVere is opening the Fall Concerts in The Grove series with her clever, pointed lyrics and captivating voice... Enjoy music, food trucks, and corn hole, all in the beautiful, park-like setting of the TruGreen Lawn.

Cocktails and drink specials are available on the First Horizon Foundation Plaza. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Outside food and drinks are permitted at Concerts in The Grove."

Canvas For A Cause with UrbanArt Commission at The Ugly Art Co.

Friday, September 12 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Details

Saturday, September 13 | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Details

"This annual fundraiser helps UAC distribute free 6x6" canvases to anyone who wants one, inviting them to create a piece of art that will later be included in a group exhibition, open to the public.

The event brings together a wonderful mix of artists, including children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and various community groups, providing them with a platform to express themselves artistically and highlighting the diverse voices that make up our community."

30 Days of Opera with Opera Memphis

All month long through September | Event Details

"Opera Memphis has delivered a solid month of free public events throughout the city for over a decade with our "30 Days of Opera" program. We've sung for hundreds of thousands of Memphians in hundreds of locations. Catch a live performance around the city!"

Celebrating 10 Years at the Halloran Centre

— Bluff City to Broadway and Beyond

Friday, September 13 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

"Featuring performances from Orpheum program alumni that have gone from the Bluff City to Broadway and beyond, this sensational celebration is a cabaret style musical revue full of show-stopping songs and more."

— Free Community Day

Saturday, September 14 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM | Event Details

"Join the Orpheum Theatre Group in celebrating 10 years of impactful education and community programming in the beautiful Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education. This FREE event features live performances, guided tours, performing arts workshops, crafts, food, and fun for the whole family."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Theatre Group's Public Relations Director Kristin Bennett-Banks about the Halloran’s upcoming 10th Anniversary Celebration.