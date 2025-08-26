WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 26, 2025

— This year, Tennessee lawmakers made it a felony for any local official to support or vote in favor of so-called sanctuary city laws. The ACLU of Tennessee has since challenged the law in court.

— Dr. Brandi De La Cruz, a math instructor at Collierville High School, has been named Tennessee Teacher of the Year by the Department of Education.

