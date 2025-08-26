© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 26, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT

— This year, Tennessee lawmakers made it a felony for any local official to support or vote in favor of so-called sanctuary city laws. The ACLU of Tennessee has since challenged the law in court.

— Dr. Brandi De La Cruz, a math instructor at Collierville High School, has been named Tennessee Teacher of the Year by the Department of Education.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
