WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 27, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:10 AM CDT

— Proponents of a plan to move the Shelby County Jail to the former site of a Firestone plant in North Memphis addressed concerns about contaminants in the soil.

— The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen updated the town’s beer laws Monday night to align with modern practices.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools has offers from MLGW and a local dance studio to purchase Humes Middle School, a vacant school in North Memphis.

— Northwest Mississippi Community College’s nursing program has achieved a 100% nursing licensure test pass rate for three consecutive years.

