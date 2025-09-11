© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 11, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:33 AM CDT

— The City of Memphis has been in discussions with Tennessee’s governor and the White House about deploying National Guard troops in the Mid-South.

— Fall enrollment at the University of Memphis has dipped below 20,000 students for the first time since 2016, the earliest year which data is available.

— The first ICE detainees have arrived at the West Tennessee Detention Facility in Mason.

— The Methodist Neuroscience Institute unveiled a nearly $3 million expansion Tuesday, bringing its medical team to one floor at Methodist University Hospital.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
Nick Newsom
