WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 11, 2025

— The City of Memphis has been in discussions with Tennessee’s governor and the White House about deploying National Guard troops in the Mid-South.

— Fall enrollment at the University of Memphis has dipped below 20,000 students for the first time since 2016, the earliest year which data is available.

— The first ICE detainees have arrived at the West Tennessee Detention Facility in Mason.

— The Methodist Neuroscience Institute unveiled a nearly $3 million expansion Tuesday, bringing its medical team to one floor at Methodist University Hospital.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

