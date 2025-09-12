WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 12, 2025

— A Tennessee law that criminalizes housing immigrants without legal status could apply even if the person being housed has citizenship.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young confirmed reports that Gov. Bill Lee and the White House were in talks to send National Guard troops to Memphis.

— The City of Memphis is adding 30 new traffic cameras to city streets, primarily in 15 different school zones.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jacksonwknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker