WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 7, 2025

— The US Department of Justice reported that the Memphis Safe Task Force made 321 arrests in the first week.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has vetoed the commission’s recent resolution to put all Memphis-Shelby School board seats up for reelection in 2026.

— The fight to open a new high-end liquor store in East Memphis continues.

— Germantown voters will decide whether they want their mayor to serve on a full-time basis during the county primaries next May.

— The Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX concert in Memphis is canceled.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

