WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 7, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 7, 2025 at 6:05 AM CDT

— The US Department of Justice reported that the Memphis Safe Task Force made 321 arrests in the first week.

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has vetoed the commission’s recent resolution to put all Memphis-Shelby School board seats up for reelection in 2026.

— The fight to open a new high-end liquor store in East Memphis continues.

— Germantown voters will decide whether they want their mayor to serve on a full-time basis during the county primaries next May.

— The Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX concert in Memphis is canceled.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
