Arts Agenda: Murder, fishnets, and the autumn moon

Mark Edgar Stuart & Friends at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Thursday, October 2 | 6:30 PM | Details

"Mark Edgar Stuart & Friends make their return to the Highland Capital Stage in The Grove with their mix of old-school charm and modern Memphis mojo...

...Enjoy music, food trucks, and corn hole, all in the beautiful, park-like setting of the TruGreen Lawn. Cocktails and drink specials are available on the First Horizon Foundation Plaza. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets."

Murder on the Orient Express at The Circuit Playhouse

On stage through Sunday, October 5 | Details

"It’s the 1930s as the opulent train, the Orient Express, comes to a steaming halt due to heavy snowfall. In that instant, a murder is discovered! Detective Hercule Poirot’s blissful travel to London from Istanbul on urgent business is soon disrupted as he is now needed to find the answers to solve the case."

Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Featuring Barry Bostwick at Orpheum Theatre

Friday, October 3 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

"Join the original 'Brad Majors' - BARRY BOSTWICK - for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast featuring A Toast to Absent Friends and audience participation! Plus a memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more!"

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Go for Baroque at Crosstown Theater

Friday, October 3 | 6:30 PM | Details

"Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite is a neoclassical masterpiece reinterprets 18th-century composer Pergolesi’s Baroque themes with his own distinctive, modern touch, energetic character and colorful orchestration, blending the old with the new in a captivating way.

Bach’s joyful keyboard concerto marked by its charming melodies and intricate baroque textures, brought to life by the orchestra’s spirited performance."

Mid-Autumn Festival at Crosstown Arts

Saturday, October 4 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

"A family-friendly evening filled with culture, community, and fun. Kids and adults alike can enjoy traditional activities, festive treats, and the joy of gathering under the autumn moon."

with abundance we dance: Indian Dance Workshop at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, October 5 | 1:00 PM | Details

"Celebrate Suchitra Mattai’s ‘With Abundance We Meet’ by learning about Indian dance and culture! Local dance instructor Jay Kumar will guide you through hand gestures, dance routines, facial expressions, and more as you learn about the beautiful art of Indian dance. You’ll also have the opportunity to try on traditional Indian dance costumes and jewelry. No experience required. Comfortable clothes are recommended."

Jana Jones Exhibition at Memphis Botanic Garden

On view through October 31 | Details

"Jana, who is self-taught, began painting in 2018 to relieve stress. She paints mostly in watercolors but does enjoy painting in other mediums as well, especially pastel. In February of 2020 she had her first solo exhibit at Art, Body, and Soul in Memphis and has since exhibited at a variety of venues including the Memphis Botanic Garden."