WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, November 26, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 26, 2025 at 5:18 AM CST

— A Memphis man falsely labeled by the Trump Administration as one of the “the worst of the worst” immigrant criminals has been ordered to return to Guatemala by late January.

— Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton told reporters Monday that there would be no state funding for a new Shelby County Jail.

— Memphis Public Libraries Director Keenon McCloy is retiring in January after 18 years, and the city is looking for her replacement.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
