WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, November 26, 2025

— A Memphis man falsely labeled by the Trump Administration as one of the “the worst of the worst” immigrant criminals has been ordered to return to Guatemala by late January.

— Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton told reporters Monday that there would be no state funding for a new Shelby County Jail.

— Memphis Public Libraries Director Keenon McCloy is retiring in January after 18 years, and the city is looking for her replacement.

