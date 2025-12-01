WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, December 1, 2025

— A Memphis company, PT Services Inc., has been fined and placed on probation after pleading guilty to violating the Clean Air Act, according to court documents.

— FedEx announced more than 850 layoffs at a FedEx Supply Chain location in Coppell, Texas last week.

— A new commercial project will not happen on a residential lot across from W.J. Freeman Park in Bartlett.

— The iconic Houston’s Restaurant in East Memphis is set to be demolished.

— Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with rain moving in this afternoon.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

