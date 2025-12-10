WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, December 10, 2025

— General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer will face no criminal charges stemming from an altercation with sheriff’s deputies at the courthouse in October.

— Nashville’s Courthouse has increased security after Republican US Rep. Andy Ogles criticized Democratic judges for dismissing a case against a man accused of sexual assault.

— The US Department of Agriculture could provide relief for Tennessee Farmers, who are expected to lose $450 million.

— After extensive renovations, the Central Avenue mansion called Ashlar Hall, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, is on the market for $3 million.

