WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, December 10, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published December 10, 2025 at 6:10 AM CST
General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer will face no criminal charges stemming from an altercation with sheriff’s deputies at the courthouse in October.

— Nashville’s Courthouse has increased security after Republican US Rep. Andy Ogles criticized Democratic judges for dismissing a case against a man accused of sexual assault.

— The US Department of Agriculture could provide relief for Tennessee Farmers, who are expected to lose $450 million.

— After extensive renovations, the Central Avenue mansion called Ashlar Hall, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, is on the market for $3 million.

Christopher Blank
Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
Nick Newsom
