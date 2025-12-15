© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, December 15, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published December 15, 2025 at 7:39 AM CST

— Since the start of the Memphis Safe Task Force, nearly 200 people have been charged with federal crimes.

— Ford Motor Co. and SK On have agreed to end their joint venture, a three-year-old partnership to make batteries for Ford’s electric vehicles.

— William Wooten, the attorney for former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins, has withdrawn from her high-profile lawsuit challenging her firing from the district.

— DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton has launched a strict anti-crime media campaign on billboards along Interstate 55.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
