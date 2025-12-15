WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, December 15, 2025

— Since the start of the Memphis Safe Task Force, nearly 200 people have been charged with federal crimes.

— Ford Motor Co. and SK On have agreed to end their joint venture, a three-year-old partnership to make batteries for Ford’s electric vehicles.

— William Wooten, the attorney for former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins, has withdrawn from her high-profile lawsuit challenging her firing from the district.

— DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton has launched a strict anti-crime media campaign on billboards along Interstate 55.

