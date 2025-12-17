WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, December 17, 2025
— When, or if, three former Memphis Police Department officers who were convicted federally in the death of Tyré Nichols will receive a new trial remains up in the air.
— A local man who was arrested by the Memphis Safe Task Force was supposed to be released from immigration detention and spend a few weeks with his family before leaving the country. Instead, he was deported.
— A controversial air emissions construction permit issued to Elon Musk’s xAI will stand.
