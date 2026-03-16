WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, March 16, 2026

— The Tennessee General Assembly has passed a bill removing some of the financial barriers from getting voting rights restored in the state.

— The “Homes Not Hedge Funds Act,” passed in the Senate, died in a house committee last week.

— Tennessee could face economic fallout from mass deportations, according to a new report, as state lawmakers continue work with the Trump administration on proposals to tighten immigration enforcement.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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