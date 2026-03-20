WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, March 20, 2026

— Three Tennessee teenagers have filed a class action lawsuit againt xAI, alleging that the company provided tools used to make nonconsensual nude and sexually explicit videos of them when they were girls.

Learn more: Tennessee teens sue Elon Musk's xAI over AI-generated child sexual abuse material

— Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said the office could be more transparent and agreed with the idea of an independent review of deaths in the Shelby County Jail.

— The Center City Development Corp. board has approved incentives for a trio of Downtown Memphis projects.

— In Lakeland, The Lake District mixed-use project has been approved for a new 121-room Hilton LivSmart hotel on 2.35 acres at the development’s northwest corner.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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