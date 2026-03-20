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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, March 20, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published March 20, 2026 at 9:26 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Three Tennessee teenagers have filed a class action lawsuit againt xAI, alleging that the company provided tools used to make nonconsensual nude and sexually explicit videos of them when they were girls.

Learn more: Tennessee teens sue Elon Musk's xAI over AI-generated child sexual abuse material

— Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said the office could be more transparent and agreed with the idea of an independent review of deaths in the Shelby County Jail.

— The Center City Development Corp. board has approved incentives for a trio of Downtown Memphis projects.

— In Lakeland, The Lake District mixed-use project has been approved for a new 121-room Hilton LivSmart hotel on 2.35 acres at the development’s northwest corner.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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