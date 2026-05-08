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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, May 8, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:14 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— In the wake of Thursday’s vote to divide Shelby County into three separate congressional districts, lawsuits have been filed – or are in the works -- to challenge the legislation.

— State Sen. Brent Taylor announced he would be running for congress in the new district 9, which now stretches from east Shelby County to the eastern part of the state.

— All third-grade students in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district will spend their last two days of class re-taking the state’s reading exams.

— Gerald Skahan, the first judge to preside over Shelby County’s mental health court, has died at 61.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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