WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, May 8, 2026

— In the wake of Thursday’s vote to divide Shelby County into three separate congressional districts, lawsuits have been filed – or are in the works -- to challenge the legislation.

— State Sen. Brent Taylor announced he would be running for congress in the new district 9, which now stretches from east Shelby County to the eastern part of the state.

— All third-grade students in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district will spend their last two days of class re-taking the state’s reading exams.

— Gerald Skahan, the first judge to preside over Shelby County’s mental health court, has died at 61.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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